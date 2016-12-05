BRIEF-Shanon lists on TSE Mothers
Jan 27 Shanon Inc : * Says it began listing on TSE Mothers on Jan. 27 Source text in Japanese: https://goo.gl/psLBbR Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Dec 5 Aeorema Communications Plc :
* Trading environment in event sector has been challenging, uncertainty causing customers to be more reserved in event planning budgets
* Market volatility is affecting client spending plans and certain contracts have already either been postponed or cancelled
* Now believes that trading during second six months of year will be below anticipated levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
TORONTO, Jan 26 Bank of Nova Scotia on Thursday opened a new facility to develop technology such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, looking to position itself ahead of rivals in the hotly competitive fintech sector.
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday