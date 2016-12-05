Dec 5 Aeorema Communications Plc :

* Trading environment in event sector has been challenging, uncertainty causing customers to be more reserved in event planning budgets

* Market volatility is affecting client spending plans and certain contracts have already either been postponed or cancelled

* Now believes that trading during second six months of year will be below anticipated levels