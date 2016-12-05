Dec 5 NH Hotel Group SA :

* Says new deal with Grupo Inversor Hesperia (Gihsa) to bring in 2017 around 7.2 million euros ($7.7 million)

* To rebrand urban hotels of Gihsa to NH brand

* To pay 31 million euros for early termination of current contract with Gihsa

