Dec 5 Zogenix Inc
* Zogenix announces new efficacy and safety data for zx008
in treatment of seizures in lennox gastaut syndrome & dravet
syndrome
* Zogenix-New data shows effectiveness,
cardiovascular-related safety for patients treated with zx008 as
adjunctive therapy for seizures associated with lgs
* Zogenix inc - new data showed continued effectiveness,
safety for on-going open-label patients with dravet syndrome in
patients treated with zx008
* Zogenix inc - treatment with low-dose fenfluramine
continues to be generally well-tolerated
* Zogenix inc - zogenix's phase 3 program for dravet
syndrome continues to enroll patients in u.s. And
internationally
* Zogenix inc - expects availability of phase 3 top-line
data in dravet syndrome in q2 of 2017
* Zogenix inc - potential regulatory submissions for
approval for zx008 to occur by year-end 2017
