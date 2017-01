Dec 5 Under Armour Inc :

* Under Armour, Fanatics and MLB invigorate global sports landscape with a new, groundbreaking partnership

* Under Armour Inc - co, MLB announce a 10-year partnership that names Under Armour as official uniform provider to MLB

* Under Armour - beginning in 2020 MLB season, Under Armour will be exclusive MLB provider of all on-field uniform components Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: