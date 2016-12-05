UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 5 Kiu Hung International Holdings Ltd :
* Allied central asia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into mou with vendor
* memorandum of understanding in respect of the possible acquisition of certain equity interest in supreme tycoon limited
* Consideration for possible acquisition shall be not more than hk$300 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources