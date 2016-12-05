Dec 5 Nexstim Oyj

* Issues shares in standby equity distribution agreement pursuant to financing arrangement announced on July 21, 2016

* Has resolved on issuing 2.3 million new shares to Sitra with subscription price of 499,999.98 euros ($536,800) based on stand-by equity distribution agreement (SEDA)

* New shares will be listed about on Dec. 9, 2016

($1 = 0.9314 euros)