BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 5 Nexstim Oyj
* Issues shares in standby equity distribution agreement pursuant to financing arrangement announced on July 21, 2016
* Has resolved on issuing 2.3 million new shares to Sitra with subscription price of 499,999.98 euros ($536,800) based on stand-by equity distribution agreement (SEDA)
* New shares will be listed about on Dec. 9, 2016
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.