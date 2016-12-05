Dec 5 General Mills Inc :
* Expects to eliminate approximately 400 - 600 positions
globally
* On December 5, company approved restructuring actions
designed to better align its organizational structure with its
strategic initiatives
* Restructuring actions are expected to be completed by end
of fiscal 2018 - SEC filing
* Expects to record total pre-tax restructuring charges of
about $60 to $90 million, reflecting primarily one-time, cash
employee separation expenses
