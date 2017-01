Dec 5 Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe :

* Termination and redemption of supplementary capital bonds

* Decided to terminate two supplementary capital bonds with effect from Jan. 12, 2017 and to redeem bonds at redemption amount which equals 100 pct of principal amount of bonds plus interest accrued until the date of redemption