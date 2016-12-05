Dec 5 Merck & Co Inc
* Updated Keytruda (Pembrolizumab) findings in patients with
relapsed or refractory primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma
presented at 58th annual meeting of the American society of
Hematology
* Data from keynote-013 demonstrated overall response rate
of 41 percent, with 86 percent of responses ongoing at time of
analysis
* anti-pd-1 therapy, achieved orr of 41 percent with
follow-up of up to 27 months in patients with relapsed or
refractory PMBCL
* there were no discontinuations or treatment-related deaths
due to adverse events in keynote-013 study
