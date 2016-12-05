Dec 5 Beigene Ltd :

* Beigene presents updated clinical data on BTK Inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic leukemia at the 2016 American Society Of Hematology Annual Meeting

* preliminary clinical data demonstrate that BGB-3111 is well-tolerated and highly active in CLL / SLL, with an overall response rate of 96%

* only one patient to date has discontinued BGB-3111 treatment for an adverse event, a grade 2 pleural effusion

* three serious AES (SAES) were assessed as possibly related to BGB-3111 in Phase 1 study

