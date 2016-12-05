Dec 5 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - total Nov. U.S. equity
option contract was 3.3 million versus 3.1 million
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - Nov 2016 total futures and
options contracts of 5.7 million versus 5 million in Nov 2015
* Intercontinental Exchange - starting Dec, vol statistics,
ICE Russell futures contract volume to reflect change in
contract size, will be reduced by half
* Intercontinental Exchange - historical volume, RPC will be
adjusted for comparison purposes when dec statistics are
reported, there is no impact to revenues
