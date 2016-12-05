Dec 5 Mediacap SA :

* Its unit's, Scholz & Friends Warszawa sp. z o.o., 2-year offer chosen in a tender bid for advertisement and promotion services

* The value of the unit's 2-year potential contract would be at over 20 percent of Mediacap's capital

* The contract would be the continuation of the offer with the same contractor signed in 2014