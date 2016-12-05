Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Pembina Pipeline Corp :
* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces 2017 capital program of $1.9 billion and Alberta government royalty credit award
* Pembina expects to generate an incremental $600 million to $950 million of ebitda in 2018
* Plans to spend about $1,140 million in its conventional pipelines business next year, 61 percent of its overall 2017 capital spending plan
* For 2017, Pembina expects to spend capital of $540 million, or 29 percent of overall budget, in its midstream business
* Continues to direct majority of capital spending in midstream towards initiatives supported by long-term, fee-for-service contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.