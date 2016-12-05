UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 6 Scales Corporation Ltd :
* Have raised EBITDA guidance for twelve months to 31 December 2016 to between $66 million and $69 million
* Resulting FY underlying net profit after tax is expected to be between $37.2 million and $39.4 million
* An interim ordinary dividend of 8 cents per share has been declared and will be paid in january 2017
* All divisions expected to trade ahead of 2015 actual results
* Looking ahead to 2017 financial year, directors expect EBITDA to be between $55 million and $62 million
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources