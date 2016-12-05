Dec 6 Scales Corporation Ltd :

* Have raised EBITDA guidance for twelve months to 31 December 2016 to between $66 million and $69 million

* Resulting FY underlying net profit after tax is expected to be between $37.2 million and $39.4 million

* An interim ordinary dividend of 8 cents per share has been declared and will be paid in january 2017

* All divisions expected to trade ahead of 2015 actual results

* Looking ahead to 2017 financial year, directors expect EBITDA to be between $55 million and $62 million

