Dec 6 Jimei International Entertainment Group Ltd :

* No binding agreement in relation to possible cooperation has been entered into by VIE parties

* Clarification of press articles relating to alleged order by Philippine authorities for arrest of executive director

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares from 9:00 a.m. On 6 dec

* In relation to articles, co clarifies that gaming operations cited in articles do not form part of group's business

* Confirms that incident mentioned in articles is in no way materially affects or involves company