Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* JBS Foods International B.V. files for U.S. IPO of up to $500 million - sec filing

* JBS Foods International B.V. - intends to apply to list common a shares on New York stock exchange, or NYSE, under symbol "JBS"

* JBS Foods International B.V. - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gZF1eW]