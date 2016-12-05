BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Dec 5 (Reuters) -
* JBS Foods International B.V. files for U.S. IPO of up to $500 million - sec filing
* JBS Foods International B.V. - intends to apply to list common a shares on New York stock exchange, or NYSE, under symbol "JBS"
* JBS Foods International B.V. - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gZF1eW]
* Says initial public offering of 12.5 million common shares priced at $22.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Jagged Peak Energy LLC raised $474 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, significantly below the roughly $650 million it was targeting, a source familiar with the situation said.