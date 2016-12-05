Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Cowen Group Inc
* Cowen group inc - in connection with 1-for-4 reverse stock split co filed an amendment to amended and restated certificate of incorporation
* Cowen group - pursuant to amendment, any fraction of share of stock that would have resulted from reverse stock split shall be settled by cash payment
* Cowen group inc - stock will begin trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis on nasdaq global market on dece 5, 2016-sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gdbIXi) Further company coverage:
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.