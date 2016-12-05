Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Ingersoll-rand Plc :
* Ingersoll-Rand - on Dec 2, 2016, Elaine Chao notified co that she will resign from board effective if and when she is confirmed as secretary of transportation
* Ingersoll-Rand plc - on Dec 2, Chao notified that she will resign from board effective if and when she is confirmed as secretary of transportation
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.