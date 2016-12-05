Dec 5 Ingersoll-rand Plc :

* Ingersoll-Rand - on Dec 2, 2016, Elaine Chao notified co that she will resign from board effective if and when she is confirmed as secretary of transportation

* Ingersoll-Rand plc - on Dec 2, Chao notified that she will resign from board effective if and when she is confirmed as secretary of transportation