Dec 5 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

* International flavors & fragrances inc says on dec. 2 amended and restated co's existing amended and restated credit agreement with citibank, n.a.

* International flavors & fragrances - amended and restated credit agreement to extend maturity date of facility until december 2, 2021 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gVXf0b) Further company coverage: