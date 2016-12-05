Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Devon Energy Corp :
* Devon Energy announces tender offers for up to $1 billion aggregate purchase price for certain outstanding debt securities
* Devon Energy Corp says tender offers will expire at 11:59 P.M., New York city time, on Jan. 3, 2017
* Devon Energy will fund tender offers with net proceeds from previously completed asset sales and financing transactions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.