Dec 5 Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor Energy successfully resolves $1.3 billion tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

* Says dispute was in regards to income tax treatment of realized losses in 2007 on settlement of certain derivative contract

* Suncor Energy - Tax Court order confirms resolution of matter between Suncor and CRA, resulting in no additional taxes, interest or penalties