UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 6 Vitaco Holdings Ltd :
* Federal court approves scheme of arrangement
* Federal court of Australia has made orders approving scheme of arrangement to effect proposed acquisition of Vitaco by Zeus One Co
* Scheme is now legally effective and Vitaco's shares will be suspended effective from close of trading on asx on dec 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources