UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 6 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
* On December 2, 2016, Chia Tai (China) Investment signed the equity transaction agreement with Cofco Poultry Industry
* Under agreement, Chia Tai (China) Investment will acquire entire interest in Cofco Meat (Suqian) from seller for RMB 187 million
* Upon completion of acquisition, Cofco Suqian will become an indirect subsidiary of CPF
* CTCI shall take over the shareholder's loan, due from Cofco Suqian to the seller, of 2.01 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources