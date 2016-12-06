Dec 6 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl

* On December 2, 2016, Chia Tai (China) Investment signed the equity transaction agreement with Cofco Poultry Industry

* Under agreement, Chia Tai (China) Investment will acquire entire interest in Cofco Meat (Suqian) from seller for RMB 187 million

* Upon completion of acquisition, Cofco Suqian will become an indirect subsidiary of CPF

* CTCI shall take over the shareholder's loan, due from Cofco Suqian to the seller, of 2.01 billion baht