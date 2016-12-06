UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 6 Pacific Andes Resources Development Ltd
* Updates to holders of S$200mln 8.50% bonds due 2017 on progress of proceedings under chapter 11 currently before NY Court
* NY Court is jointly administering co's chapter 11 filing in conjunction with other 16 debtor entities within group
* NY Court approved an order providing steps be taken before 1 dec to satisfy claims of creditors who had initiated restructuring proceedings in Peru
* "It is company's view that these developments are positive for prospects for long term recovery by bondholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources