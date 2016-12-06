Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 6 Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd :
* Reiterates that 31 software that were subject to dispute in this litigation were all developed by group
* Will file an appeal to Supreme People's Court and will submit appellate petition within this week
* Updates on dispute with Nanjing South China Skytech Technology Co., Limited
* Co's litigation lawyers are of view that there are material errors in facts recognition, application of law in judgment of first trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)