Dec 5 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals-Presentation of updated results from VALOR trial examining overall survival in patients age 60,older with relapsed/refractory aml

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals - Vosaroxin's marketing authorization application for relapsed refractory AML currently under review by European Medicines Agency

* European Medicines Agency regulatory decision regarding approval is expected in 2017