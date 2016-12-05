Dec 5 Facebook Inc

* Facebook says Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter And YouTube are coming together to help curb the spread of terrorist content online

* When alerted, "we take swift action against this kind of content in accordance with our respective policies"

* each co will continue to apply its own policies, definitions of "terrorist content" when deciding whether to remove content when match to shared hash is found

* commit to the creation of a shared industry database of "hashes" - unique digital "fingerprints"

* "participating companies can add hashes of terrorist images or videos that are identified on one of our platforms to the database"

* each company will independently determine what image and video hashes to contribute to the shared database

* "cos will begin sharing hashes of the most extreme and egregious terrorist images and videos we have removed from our services"

* no personally identifiable information will be shared, and matching content will not be automatically removed

* each co will continue to apply its practice of transparency, review for any government requests, as well as retain own appeal process for removal decisions, grievances