Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Facebook Inc
* Facebook says Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter And YouTube are coming together to help curb the spread of terrorist content online
* When alerted, "we take swift action against this kind of content in accordance with our respective policies"
* each co will continue to apply its own policies, definitions of "terrorist content" when deciding whether to remove content when match to shared hash is found
* commit to the creation of a shared industry database of "hashes" - unique digital "fingerprints"
* "participating companies can add hashes of terrorist images or videos that are identified on one of our platforms to the database"
* each company will independently determine what image and video hashes to contribute to the shared database
* "cos will begin sharing hashes of the most extreme and egregious terrorist images and videos we have removed from our services"
* no personally identifiable information will be shared, and matching content will not be automatically removed
* each co will continue to apply its practice of transparency, review for any government requests, as well as retain own appeal process for removal decisions, grievances Source text (bit.ly/2h8G5vH) Further company coverage:
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.