Dec 6 ZTE Corp :

* Announcement acquisition of 48.04% equity interests in Netas, a listed turkish company

* Transaction does not require approval at general assembly meeting

* Deal for a price of not more than usd101.3 mln

* Transaction will not have any material impact on current financial conditions and operating results of company

* Co through its unit has entered into "share purchase agreement related to Neta Telekomünkasyon A.."

* Total amount of funding needed for mandatory takeover bid following completion of transaction is expected to be not more than usd130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: