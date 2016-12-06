Dec 6 Zumtobel Group AG :

* H1 increase of 23.0% in adjusted EBIT to 52.0 million euros ($55.90 million)(previous year: 42.3 million euros)

* H1 net profit 27.6 million euros versus 27.5 million euros year ago

* Group revenues for the first half of 2016/17 totalled 667.3 million euros and were roughly 5% lower than the high prior year value in a generally challenging industry environment

* Outlook for 2016/17: slight improvement in adjusted group EBIT (previous year: 58.7 million euros)