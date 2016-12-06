Dec 6 Mycronic AB (Publ)

* Says today adjusts outlook upwards for full year sales in 2016 to level of SEK 2,200 million, excluding effects from acquisitions

* Says current assessment for sales in 2016 has been at level of SEK 1,900 million, excluding effects from acquisitions

* Says background for upward adjustment is a combination of earlier delivery of a prexision-80 mask writer, an order received in december 2015, change in product mix within Mycronic's both business areas as well as currency effects