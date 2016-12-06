Dec 6 Co-operative Group Ltd

* Exit from travel joint venture

* Has served notice to exit joint venture that was set up with Thomas Cook Group in 2011

* Under agreement co-op will receive 50 mln stg plus interest in return for its shares in joint venture by Nov. 30, 2017

* A payment schedule has also been agreed for guaranteed minimum dividend of 31.9 mln stg, with 20 mln stg due on Jan. 3, 2017 and remainder on April 3, 2017

* Interest will be payable on both instalments