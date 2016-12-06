UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 6 Co-operative Group Ltd
* Exit from travel joint venture
* Has served notice to exit joint venture that was set up with Thomas Cook Group in 2011
* Under agreement co-op will receive 50 mln stg plus interest in return for its shares in joint venture by Nov. 30, 2017
* A payment schedule has also been agreed for guaranteed minimum dividend of 31.9 mln stg, with 20 mln stg due on Jan. 3, 2017 and remainder on April 3, 2017
* Interest will be payable on both instalments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources