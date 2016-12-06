MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Dec 6 Global Sources Ltd
* Global Sources reaffirms commitment to Hong Kong
* Global Sources - Renewed contracts with Asiaworld-Expo management to host trade shows at Hong Kong's Asiaworld-Expo in 2019 and 2020
* Global Sources-Renewed contracts with Asiaworld-Expo management at a total contract value of approximately US$27.1 million
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and defended its licensing model in the face of multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share