Global oil demand to grow into 2040s - BP outlook
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
Dec 6 On The Beach Group Plc
* Preliminary results
* Adjusted underlying profit before tax (1) increased 46.9% to £21.3m (fy15: £14.5m)
* Current performance is in line with expectations and believes business is well positioned for key trading period that commences in late december and continues into q1 2017.
* Fy group revenue increased 13.0% to £71.3m (fy15: £63.1m)
* Fy group operating profit before amortisation and exceptional costs increased 30.3% to £22.8m (fy15: £17.5m)
* Maiden final dividend proposed of 2.2p per share (fy15: nil)
* Remains confident of meeting market expectations for financial year
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.