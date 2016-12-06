Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 6 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* Total deposits in November were 21.2 million euros ($22.8 million), down 5.5 percent from October
* Total active real money players in September-November were 185,881, 3.0 percent increase from 180,454 for August-October
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)