UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 6 Photocat A/S
* Establishes its first partnership in Spain with Prefabricados Roda S.L. to offer NOx degrading concrete tiles under the brand name NOxOFF
* Expects more partnerships in Spain for its NOxOFF technology with concrete tile and bitumen membrane producers
* Expects partnership to yield revenues between 50,000 euros ($53,770.00) and 150,000 euros in 2016/17
* Expects products to launch in Spain in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources