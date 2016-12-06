BRIEF-Kiwi Property secures a new 15-year lease
* Announces that it has secured a new 15-year lease with department store, farmers, at north city shopping centre in Porirua
Dec 6 Export Development Bank Of Egypt SAE :
* Q1 standalone net profit EGP 103.9 million versus EGP 99.2 million year ago
* Q1 standalone net interest income EGP 219.5 million versus EGP 175 million year ago
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
MILAN, Jan 25 Italy's Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Alberto Minali would be leaving at the end of the month, at a time of uncertainty for the country's biggest insurer.