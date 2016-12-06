BRIEF-DaVita says pleased that court took step of putting a hold on a CMS rule
* DaVita responds to US district court, eastern district of Texas ruling protecting dialysis patients from discrimination by insurance companies
Dec 6 Total :
* Total has been awarded exploration licenses on 3 Blocks in offshore Mexico, following the country's first competitive deep water bid round
* Total will be operator of Block 2 in the Perdido basin with a 50% interest, while ExxonMobil has the remaining 50%.
* In the Salina basin, Total has won a participating interest of 33.3%, alongside Statoil (33.4%) and BP (33.3%), in Blocks 1 (2,381 km²) and 3 (3,287 km²). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DaVita responds to US district court, eastern district of Texas ruling protecting dialysis patients from discrimination by insurance companies
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.