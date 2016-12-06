Dec 6 Kontron AG :

* Changes in the administrative structure of Kontron AG

* Richard Neuwirth, Michael Jeske and Michael Roider, were appointed by court to supervisory board.

* Neuwirth, CFO of S&T AG, assumed position of chairman of supervisory board

* Says decided to appoint Hannes Niederhauser with immediate effect as member of executive board (COO) of Kontron AG