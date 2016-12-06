MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Dec 6 Teledyne Technologies Inc
* Teledyne Technologies says on December 2, co entered agreements that amend and restate amended and restated loan agreements, dated as of November 21, 2013
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says amendment extends maturity date of term loans from March 1, 2019 to January 31, 2022 - SEC filing
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and defended its licensing model in the face of multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share