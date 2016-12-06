Dec 6 Trinity Place Holdings Inc -

* On December 2, 2016, Trinity Place Holdings Inc entered into market offering agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group

* Co may offer and sell, from time to time through Craig-Hallum, shares of common stock having offering price of up to $12 million

* Company intends to use net proceeds raised through any at-the-market sales primarily for new investment opportunities