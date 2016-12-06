MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Dec 6 Trinity Place Holdings Inc -
* On December 2, 2016, Trinity Place Holdings Inc entered into market offering agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group
* Co may offer and sell, from time to time through Craig-Hallum, shares of common stock having offering price of up to $12 million
* Company intends to use net proceeds raised through any at-the-market sales primarily for new investment opportunities
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and defended its licensing model in the face of multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share