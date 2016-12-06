Dec 6 Performance Sports Group Ltd :
* Court approved bidding procedures for court supervised
sale process of company
* Performance Sports Group - sale process where acquisition
vehicle to acquire all assets of co, its North American units
via bankruptcy sale process
* Performance Sports Group - on Nov 30 united states court
entered final order authorizing debtors to obtain post-petition
secured financing
* Performance Sports Group- Ontario court also entered
orders approving dip facilities, bidding procedures and
extending stay of proceedings to Feb 27, 2017
Source text (bit.ly/2h1eAFE)
