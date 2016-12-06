Dec 6 Fitch on German banks
* Fitch: German banks stable, but universal banks under
pressure
* Fitch on German banks - domestic operating environment is
sound, but remains tough with low interest rates, rising costs,
intense competition
* Fitch on German banks - savings, cooperative banks are
germany's most profitable & resilient due to stronger &
wider-margin retail and sme franchises
* Fitch on German banks-interest rates risk is a long-term
challenge for most german banks due to high share of long-term,
fixed-rate loans
* Fitch on German banks - we expect banking sector's net
interest margin will come under pressure as proportion of
low-yielding loans increase
* Fitch - believe short-term execution risk will be high for
Deutsche and Commerzbank
