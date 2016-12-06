Dec 6 Cemex SAB De CV :

* Cemex SAB De CV - has reduced total debt plus perpetual securities by more than U.S.$2 billion year to date

* Cemex SAB De CV - Cemex is also well on track to reach its debt reduction target of U.S.$3 to U.S.$3.5 billion by end of 2017

* Cemex SAB De CV - Cemex will be able to meet its U.S.$1.5 to U.S.$2 BILLION 2017 asset disposal target ahead of schedule

* Cemex SAB De CV - on target to reach its leverage ratio target of about 4.25 times by end of this year.

* Cemex SAB De CV - on course to reach its initiatives to increase free-cash-flow by U.S.$670 million by end of this year