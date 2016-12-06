Dec 6 Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd

* Placing agent and company entered into placing agreement

* Co agreed to place through placing agent, on a best effort basis, up to 1 billion placing shares at placing price of HK$0.135 per placing share

* It is expected that net proceeds from placing will be approximately HK$128.3 million

* Net proceeds from placing are intended to be used for procurement of american ginseng, general working capital