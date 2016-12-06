Dec 6 Fitch:

* Fitch on Austrian banks - Loan impairment charges are likely to remain modest in light of robust Austrian economy

* Fitch: Stable outlook for Austrian banks; benefits from CEE and restructuring

* Fitch on Austria - Forecast GDP growth of 1.6% in both 2017 and 2018, and unemployment to rise slightly to a still solid 6.1% in 2017

Source text for Eikon: