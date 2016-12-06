BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
Dec 6 IG Group Holdings Plc :
* Response to FCA consultation paper
* Has operated and will continue to operate to highest standards in industry
* Will carefully consider implications of FCA consultation paper and courses of action open to it
* And will respond in accordance with timeline provided of March 7 2017
* Firmly believes in robust and proportionate regulatory oversight of CFD sector in UK and Europe
* Initial view is that certain of FCA proposals could enhance client outcomes
* Notes, however, that FCA's proposals do not appear to directly apply to firms operating from outside UK offering CFDS
* Notes FCA proposals do not appear to directly apply to binaries to clients in UK on cross-border services passport from other EU member state Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.