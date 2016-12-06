MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Dec 6 Omnicell Inc -
* Preliminary expectation for revenue for first half 2017 is flat with that of first half of 2016- SEC filing
* Preliminary expectations of revenues for second half of 2017 are return to y-o-y organic revenue growth rates in long term 8% to 12% range Source text: [bit.ly/2gfPJz1] Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and defended its licensing model in the face of multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: