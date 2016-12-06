MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Dec 6 Biolife Solutions Inc -
* On December 5, 2016, co borrowed $1 million as an advance under note
* On May 12,entered into note in favor of WAVI whereby co agreed to pay WAVI principal amount of all advances under note,plus interest
* Note is unsecured, carries an annual interest rate of 10% and matures on June 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2gfHcMK] Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and defended its licensing model in the face of multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: