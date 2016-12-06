Dec 6 Biolife Solutions Inc -

* On December 5, 2016, co borrowed $1 million as an advance under note

* On May 12,entered into note in favor of WAVI whereby co agreed to pay WAVI principal amount of all advances under note,plus interest

* Note is unsecured, carries an annual interest rate of 10% and matures on June 1, 2017