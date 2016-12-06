MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Dec 6 Inogen Inc :
* Inogen-On Dec 1, board appointed Scott Wilkinson, currently co's president and chief operating officer, to serve as president, CEO of co- sec filing
* Inogen Inc- Wilkinson will succeed Raymond Huggenberger, who is retiring from position of CEO, effective March 1, 2017
* Inogen Inc- Huggenberger will continue to serve as a member of board following his retirement as CEO
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and defended its licensing model in the face of multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share