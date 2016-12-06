BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
Dec 6 State Bank Of India
* Says an MoU was signed between SBI and VST Tillers Tractors Limited , Bangalore (Karnataka) for financing of farm mechanization products
* Says SBI ties up with VST Tillers & Tractors Ltd For financing farm machinery
* Says bank will offer loans to farmers for buying machines like tractors, power tillers, power seeders and reapers Source text: [India's largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has been the pioneer in rural lending and financial inclusion. With the largest rural loan portfolio of Rs.1,27,000 crores and customer base of 1.18 crore, it is at the forefront in serving the farmers]
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.