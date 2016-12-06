Dec 6 State Bank Of India

* Says an MoU was signed between SBI and VST Tillers Tractors Limited , Bangalore (Karnataka) for financing of farm mechanization products

* Says SBI ties up with VST Tillers & Tractors Ltd For financing farm machinery

* Says bank will offer loans to farmers for buying machines like tractors, power tillers, power seeders and reapers Source text: [India's largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has been the pioneer in rural lending and financial inclusion. With the largest rural loan portfolio of Rs.1,27,000 crores and customer base of 1.18 crore, it is at the forefront in serving the farmers]

Further company coverage: